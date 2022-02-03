I am a school bus driver. I drive 32 kids who are in kindergarten, first grade and second grade to Donegal Primary School. It is a job I love, because I get to interact with children and their parents — also the public — in a myriad of ways.

They say out of the mouths of babes comes true wisdom. One day in late January, I overheard a conversation between two kindergartners in which one was explaining to the other the difference between happiness and joy. Happy is how you feel at a given moment, but joy is a much deeper overall, all-the-time kind of happiness. Wow! She really nailed it, I thought.

Kids also have an innate sense of right and wrong. They are quick to inform me when one of them crosses a line — such as when someone uses the F-word or extends the middle finger. These are the two unforgivable sins on the bus.

That brings me to my long, circuitous route throughout East Donegal Township and the “F--- Biden” flags on flagpoles. The kids see these flags, and they are a conversation piece whenever the wind is gusting.

I would bet a paycheck that the folks flying these flags believe in Jesus. In the printed-in-red words of Jesus, “But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 8:16).

Patrick Gerlach

Mount Joy