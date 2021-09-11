Unfortunately I had to visit an emergency room a few days ago. I entered the ER through the emergency entrance. My husband followed me a few minutes later, but through the ER waiting room, and he said it was a madhouse.

I have had to use the ER a couple of times in past years. I do know that the staff is very busy and it takes time to get tests and results.

There were a few things I noticed while waiting that I could see through my small window in the door and hear through the announcements being made. Nurses were always moving at a fast pace. Just about all of the employees in the ER were young. Anyone who I had contact with was very kind and caring. The announcements made my husband and I wince, because some awful things must have been happening to other patients.

I was close to being discharged and asked my nurse how many of the patients were COVID-19 patients. He said that about half, but added that some come in not realizing that COVID-19 is causing their health problems.

I wasn’t prepared for what I saw when I was discharged. I left through the waiting room entrance. There were people everywhere and nurses trying to help people. There were people also waiting outside the emergency room in the parking area.

Our health care workers deserve better from us. I hope they are there when you need them. Get vaccinated!

Janet Clarke

West Hempfield Township