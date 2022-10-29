The solidly white crowd attending the “ReAwaken America Tour” program on the morning of Oct. 21 at Spooky Nook Sports endorsed Donald J. Trump as the current president, cheered the ministers endorsing political Christianity and presented a more muscular Jesus than one is familiar with.

Instead of overthrowing the money changers’ tables, attendees seemed way more inclined to be overthrowing legislative seats, if not the voting process itself.

In addition to spiritual enlightenment, this religious army could gather physical strength from the numerous food supplements available in the event’s atrium.

Hats off to organizer Clay Clark, though; he was personally greeting attendees and cheerfully posing for pictures. The shofar chorus to open the show was also pretty effective.

My favorite presenter was Trump photographer Gene Ho, whose business cratered when he endorsed Trump on social media. He indicated that he, and the other rally presenters, were “flat broke” until Clark picked them up for the tour. In general, the rally was loud and insistent that America is a religious state, ordained by God and led by Jesus.

As to what happens if their candidates win, stay tuned.

Jim Weber

West Hempfield Township