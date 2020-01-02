— If an annual event occurs every year, why does an annual flower only last one year?
— No border walls. No voter ID laws. Can you spell “buy votes”?
— If my doctor tells me my blood pressure is 124 over 62, does that mean the answer is 2? The math works.
— When you teach a horse gymnastics, you get horse maneuvers.
— Who went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing noncitizens to vote?
— An ad announces a semiannual sale and then says it only happens twice a year. Is this sale only for the people who needed that explanation?
— Ever see a Canadian pig? I wonder what they look like. Canadian bacon looks very different from our bacon.
— Children of immigrants here illegally are separated from their criminal parents. Children of all other criminals are also separated from their parents. Always have been.
— Why is abbreviation such a long word?
— Michael Moore, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders (combined net worth $61 million and own 13 homes) hold a televised town hall meeting to discuss income inequity. I think they are keeping their $61 million. They must have been talking about other people’s income inequity, not theirs.
Bob Reed
Colerain Township