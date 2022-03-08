I have a few observations on the Russian invasion of Ukraine for those still admiring Vladimir Putin.

First, if Putin had bothered to check the archives of Soviet and Russian intelligence agencies, he would have learned that after World War II ended, the Soviet Union had to battle a protracted insurgency in Ukraine. This was against anti-communist partisans who didn’t want to go back under Josef Stalin’s rule. It took troops, tanks and aircraft to extinguish this struggle.

Second, author Isaac Asimov wrote this in the 1951 novel “Foundation”: “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.” Putin’s retreat to undeclared war demonstrates that he has nothing to offer either Ukraine or the Russian people.

Third, there is a quote from the 1967 “Star Trek” episode “Mirror, Mirror” that is actually historically valid: “Conquest is easy. Control is not.” Throughout history, including our own American Revolution, it has been shown that no conquest of a land can succeed if the inhabitants refuse to accept and actively resist their conqueror. The disintegration of the old Warsaw Pact between 1989 and 1991 is proof of this, even though it may give Putin heartburn.

Edmund Burke, an 18th-century statesman, noted that no war ever leaves a nation where it found it. I believe that Putin will find this to be true — even if he doesn’t want to accept it.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz