While driving in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, I noticed storefronts boarded up, seemingly in fear of rioting that could result if the preferred candidate of the Washington, D.C., voters lost the election.

Say what you will about President Donald Trump, but I challenge you to show me one place anywhere in America where store owners were afraid that his voters would resort to violence.

Galen Kauffman

East Lampeter Township