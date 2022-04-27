Driving out East High Street in Elizabethtown recently, I saw a large “F--- Biden” banner hanging from a porch. An American flag replaces the two middle letters in the first word. At the bottom it states, “And f--- you for voting for him.” (The F word is fully spelled out.)

This street is the primary route school buses use for East High Elementary School, the middle school and the high school. Additionally, large portion of the student population walks to and from school using East High Street.

Why would a person hang a sign so vile, so un-American and so accessible to the eyes of children? I presume that the flag owner is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who also used vulgarities; one example is when Trump described how he would grab a woman and get away with it because of who he is.

I’m not expecting this to happen, but if the flag owner has any decency, he or she will remove it.

Jim Metzler

Elizabethtown