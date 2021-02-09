My request goes out to all newspapers in the United States.

I request you all print for the next 12 days the names, photos and states of the U.S. Senate members — Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, et al. — who tried to destroy our democracy with false claims that have been proven to be wrong in courts. We need to see them so that we can all recognize these senators who objected to the count of Americans’ certified votes.

They all spat on the graves of all our dead heroes who gave their lives so that we could have democracy. They all need to be expelled from the Republican Party and banned for life from holding any public office.

They did not honor the Constitution nor the oath of office they took, and all their followers in the GOP and Donald Trump supporters need to be educated on this.

The families who have made the ultimate sacrifice need to remember these senators when they next vote.

Remember: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

So sad that it is very obvious they do not honor their oath nor this pledge and do not care for the people of this great country.

M.P. Brennan

Lititz