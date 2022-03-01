It is not possible to truly ban books in America. Everything is available for sale on the internet.

So the question is: Should school libraries exercise discretion in stocking books on their shelves? Some people have advocated keeping books such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Of Mice and Men” out of school libraries. I disagree.

Note, however, that most opponents of what they misleadingly call “book banning” never directly quote from books that I believe many would find objectionable for young readers. I submitted a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline containing passages from “Gender Queer” (page 167), “Lawn Boy” (page 91) and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” (pages 270-271). The Opinion editors, understandably, declined to publish these passages in a letter.

If this material should not be in a family newspaper, perhaps it ought not be in a school library. At the very least, let us be clear about what we are discussing.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster