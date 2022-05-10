With a war raging in Europe and the threatening horrors of global conflagration and nuclear catastrophe, we are besieged with urgent questions of history and conscience. For example: What percentage of Americans, or my neighbors in Lancaster County, are conscientious objectors to disobeying all of the Ten Commandments? I would think 50% or more.

But if you reduce the Ten Commandments to half or fewer of them, you would probably get to nearly all of our neighbors being conscientious objectors to some forms of immoral behavior. This makes it remarkable that conscientious objection is generally considered a rare and strange thing. It fails to notice that conscientious objection is almost universally observed in some fashion and that a society without a widespread social contract of conscientious objection to many things would fall into chaos and failure very quickly.

This nearly universal observance of some conscientious objection goes on at the same time that conscientious objection to war is treated like a strange idea from another planet — notwithstanding the insanity and depravity of war, which justifies and multiplies all the sins and failures of human nature and culture on a frightening scale.

Truth is the first casualty of war, and civilians virtually all of the rest. John F. Kennedy had a point when he said, “War will exist until that distant day when the conscientious objector enjoys the same reputation and prestige that the warrior does today.” One might begin to understand why a president with ideas like that could not continue to be the president of a country committed to endless war and war profits — and why his estimate of conscientious objection to war is more urgent now than ever.

John K. Stoner

Akron