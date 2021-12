I did not know Benjamin Michael Weber but I read his lovingly written obituary that appeared in the Nov. 28 Sunday LNP. His life was truly remarkable and showed the power of his personal gifts, the support of family love and the commitment of a caring community. For me, this piece opened the holiday season to the spiritual goodness within all of us. Read it and feel the purpose, calm and joy possible in a life well lived.

Sally Vegso

Marietta