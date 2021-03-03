As expected, conservative-bashing LNP | LancasterOnline editors chose in the Feb. 18 edition to publish The New York Times’ “Radio’s conservative provocateur” as Rush Limbaugh’s obituary. It was a highly derogatory response to the death of Limbaugh.

The following phrases appear in the article, describing Limbaugh: “relentless right-wing attack machine,” “fomenting mistrust, grievances and even hatred on the right for Democrats and other Americans who did not share their views,” “baseless claims and toxic rumors,” “right-wing scare tactics,” “attacks on truth and facts” and “divisive commentary.”

Those words are hardly appropriate for Limbaugh, who was a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient!

Limbaugh never served in the military and can’t share that patriotic honor with all who served and died for America. However in Limbaugh, there is no one who had more patriotic love and hope for America and the greatness of our Founding Fathers — who placed their trust in God for guidance in their efforts to establish “a more perfect union.”

Limbaugh recognized that he and everyone else have “talent on loan from God,” but what each person does with that talent determines our individual level of greatness.

Limbaugh overcame many obstacles to become America’s spokesman for conservative values —God, family, country, law and order, freedom, small government, individual initiative, etc.

The New York Times article completely ignores the unique greatness of Rush Limbaugh. Will LNP | LancasterOnline publish the truthful legacy of Limbaugh, who inspired over 15 million weekday listeners for 30-plus years to achieve individual greatness as patriotic Americans?

Gary Sensenich

Manheim Township