I wanted to come downtown after work on Friday, Nov. 19, during the ExtraOrdinary Give. I needed to drive through Lancaster city to get home from work. Some drivers need to remember that it’s illegal to sit in the intersection during a red light!

You’re supposed to notice if you can make it through or if you need to stop.

It was so bad Nov. 19 that someone almost hit me. Trying to avoid a vehicle in the intersection, that driver almost sideswiped me while I was in my lane.

Friday traffic is always horrible. Some of you can do better!

Julie Bireley

Manheim Township