This is in response to the Jan. 7 letter “Trump is doing really great job.” The writer mentioned the disrespect that President Donald Trump had received, compared to the respect that former President Barack Obama received. He must have been living under a rock or playing Rip Van Winkle for eight years. I take issue with that comment.
I have read many disrespectful remarks regarding Obama. In addition to derogatory letters to the editor, our national response included the Obama family being depicted as monkeys, an Obama-like mannequin with a noose around its neck, and use of the N-word.
Obama was shown respect? That is blatantly untrue. Furthermore, mainstream media was not always behind Obama; it criticized him when warranted and praised him when warranted. Fox News consistently criticized Obama. Subsequently, Fox News is now the arm of the Trump administration, basically state TV.
The promises Trump made have not been kept. There is no complete wall and no health care plan. Immigration is a disgrace, people are more divisive, with an increase in hate crimes. Choosing judges is easy when you have a Senate and the Federalist Society to pick for you.
Finally, it takes more than hugging a flag to show patriotism. When Trump’s country needed him for the Vietnam War, he had his father and a doctor fix it to say he had bone spurs and couldn’t serve. By far this man is the worst president in my lifetime. He deserved impeachment and should be indicted when he leaves office.
Jim Cataldi
Manheim Township