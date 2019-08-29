I have to laugh. Former President Barack Obama reportedly just bought a 29-acre beachfront property on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, after he spent eight years warning the world of human-caused global warming and massive sea level rise.
This hypocrisy is so typical of far-left progressives. Now we know how concerned he really is. So glad to be rid of this trickster and all his pseudoscience advisers.
Here’s a 2017 quote from Obama. Try not to laugh. After stating that a 3-foot rise in sea level could lead to mass migration, he said: “The number of refugees that could be resulting from something like that could be unprecedented in human history.”
So what’s he do? Buys a beachfront mansion that’s 3 feet above sea level. How funny is that?
Dale Horst
Elizabeth Township