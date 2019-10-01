The Aug. 29 “Obama’s climate change hypocrisy” letter to the editor is silly. The 3-foot sea rise caused by climate change is predicted to be reached by around the year 2100. Since former President Barack Obama, his wife and most probably his daughters will all be deceased by then, why shouldn’t they enjoy a beachfront house now?
This story pushed by the right is just another red herring that has absolutely no relevance to the solutions for the big issues we face today (or relevance to much of anything, really).
News flash: Obama left office over 2 1/2 years ago and he is now a private citizen. Where he lives is his business and affects us not at all. Why not put the energy used to bash him into searching for constructive solutions to our country’s most pressing problems? Or at the very least, save your breath.
Sue Spiese
Penn Township