Joe Biden worked on the team with President Barack Obama that pulled us out of the last financial crisis after a Republican regime. On entering the White House, they faced the Great Recession, which began in 2007. That crisis eventually led to a peak unemployment rate of over 10% in early 2010. Many families lost their homes and banks and businesses failed.

Working with capable and creative advisers, Obama and Biden left office in early 2017 with a stabilized housing market and a 4.8% unemployment rate. The Detroit auto industry had been bailed out to protect jobs. By some measures, those loans were fully paid back.

The United States was once respected in the world. China and Russia knew that we would stand up to them.

I’m a former Republican.

Maria Neville

Lancaster