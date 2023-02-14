I understand that some people are having trouble finding rent they can afford.

What about senior citizens? Check out the prices some nursing homes are charging or, in my opinion, stealing from old people, just to let them get in the door. I believe that it should be illegal; it sounds like robbery to me. No wonder these facility owners can afford to keep building.

I’d prefer a home that keeps me until I die and still keeps me if I run out of money. It would still get my Social Security payments until I die. I don’t need an expensive room or swimming pool. There should be no entrance fees — just monthly rent.

Susan G. Knight

Manheim