I’m writing regarding the Jan. 3 “Safety first at nursing homes” editorial.
Made me think back to when I had a sister-in-law in a nursing home, for about 12 years. During the last couple of years, when she was in declining health, she was to have two aides assist her to walk. That did not always take place, and she fell more than once, causing bad bruises but, praise God, not her death.
I was a nurse’s aide for 20 years and know all too well there are not enough workers for the workload. I think it’s better to wait until help is available than to take the chance of harming the resident.
My heart was in my job as a nurse’s aide, and I felt bad that declining health took my job away. I now volunteer at a local nursing home and help residents with bingo. Even though I’m no longer an aide, it’s still in me, as sometimes I cannot be quiet due to things I see that upset me. Some people are meant to be aides and, for others, it’s just a job.
Remember to treat your patient as you would want to be treated when your time comes.
Mary Dimitris
Lancaster