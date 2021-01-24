Nicole Brambila’s article, “Death at the Gardens” (Jan. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) provided some alarming information regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes.

I would like to add another perspective regarding the Gardens at Stevens. My dog, Nora, and I are a pet therapy team volunteering through Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services. Before COVID-19 forced many facilities to close their doors to outside visitors, we visited the residents and staff there weekly for over three years. During that time, I got to know the residents and staff personally.

The entire staff, working as a team, treats the residents with kindness, patience, concern and respect. When a resident dies, the staff mourns the resident’s passing. When a resident is not feeling well, physically or emotionally, the staff spends extra time with that resident. When a resident is being difficult, the staff works to calm them and engages the resident in positive activities.

During our visits, often a staff member would direct us to a resident who needed some extra pet therapy time — someone who needed some cheer in their day or comfort.

Working in a nursing home is not an easy job. It takes commitment, compassion and an inner strength for a person to walk through the front door of a nursing and rehabilitation facility every day with a positive attitude.

I am truly sorry for anyone who has personally experienced the devastating effects of COVID-19. But I believe that it is important that we not lose sight of the difficult position the day-to-day caregivers at nursing and rehabilitation facilities are placed in.

Maggie Savory-Posselius

West Earl Township