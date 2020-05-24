“Honor thy father and mother” is a tenet of Christian and Jewish believers, as well as the American people who have extended that honor to veterans.

The May 10 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, thanks to Spotlight PA (“Nursing home plan laid aside”) showed us that Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health apparently do not share this belief. They created a plan for nursing homes that never saw the light of day and some now deny its existence. This is unacceptable!

Why were nursing homes not properly prepared — and then forced to accept patients with COVID-19 without additional resources?

The total disregard for those who have raised us and/or fought for our freedoms is despicable! Bless those who are caring for the residents of nursing homes, with little or no help from the governor or state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

A bright disinfecting light should be directed into every nook and cranny of the governor’s office and the state Department of Health. The results should be made public, changes should be made immediately, and, if appropriate, charges should be brought against those who have violated the law. Punishment should be to the fullest extent of the law.

Kay Ardner

Elizabethtown