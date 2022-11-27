A growing problem in health care is attrition among nurses. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected that 500,000 nurses would retire between 2021 and the end of this year.

Each year, fewer and fewer nurses are available to care for patients. Currently, there are no federal mandates to ensure that nurses have a safe number of patients, and higher ratios of patients per nurse can lead to decreased quality of care, more medical errors, longer hospitalizations and more deaths.

Fortunately, different researchers have recommended safe staffing ratios for the best patient outcomes. California mandates safe-staffing ratios. A 2010 study found that if Pennsylvania matched California’s staffing ratios, there would be 10.6% fewer deaths.

Hospitals that do not staff for recommended ratios are, in my view, gambling with patients’ lives.

With this evidence, why are more hospitals not using safe-staffing ratios? The answer seems to be cost. Hospitals focus on the bottom line. Unfortunately, a focus on cost as a barrier to safe staffing is shortsighted for two reasons. First, when nurses leave the workforce due to unsafe staffing, this costs hospitals $3.6 million to $6.5 million annually, according to a study published in 2021. Secondly, researchers found that reducing staffing ratios by one patient per nurse decreased readmissions, and therefore, costs for the hospitals.

What can you do? Patient feedback has power. Talk to your nurses. Discover their ratios. Report back to your hospital system that you want to see safe nursing ratios systemwide, not only for the staff, but for yourself. Ask for safe staffing in order to decrease patient death, readmission and nurse burnout. Nurses have asked for better ratios for years. Challenge your hospital to listen.

Paige Martin

Warwick Township