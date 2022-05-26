There are about 15,000 children living in foster care in Pennsylvania. They have experienced a tremendous loss and are at a higher risk of mental and physical health problems, according to experts.

When these children leave foster care, some have limited education and thus have difficulty finding a job or being a productive citizen. Plus, they may no longer have a supportive family. Generally, they never initially had a loving or nurturing parent(s).

There are numerous reasons for children being placed in foster care, including parental abuse or neglect, or parents dealing with drug abuse, incarceration or illness.

I believe that the U.S. Supreme Court may compound this problem if it decides to overturn Roe v. Wade. There are negative consequences for our country when women are forced to have unwanted children. Additionally, women have numerous reasons for wanting an abortion, and the decision is difficult and complex.

Some studies indicate that women who have an abortion expressed relief and were able to obtain more education and productive employment. So, when abortion is denied there is an added financial hardship and the child may suffer the consequences.

Denying a mother an abortion has numerous ramifications, and this is only one scenario. If abortion is going to be outlawed, then the number of children being placed in foster care will probably increase. Another negative consequence is the potential rise of back-alley abortions.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township