What a sad spectacle when one is the victim of a colossal con, as seems apparent regarding the letter writer of July 12’s “Letter was right about Trump haters.” Truly pitiful when folks are victimized en masse.
I, too, lived in New York for “a long time,” and witnessed the apotheosis of Donald Trump — ever the ubiquitous, inveterate, enervating tabloid boor. He’s a simple-minded, vainglorious, contemptible, self-aggrandizing, noisome, shambolic flimflammer, and an individual who today is apparently in cognitive free fall.
Unlike Trump, in New York I dutifully and patriotically paid taxes. If avoidance of paying taxes, as Trump says, makes him “smart,” imagine what he thinks we are for paying our taxes.
In defense of Trump’s golfing excursions, we were reminded that Trump is donating his salary. The president’s annual salary is $569,000, including expense accounts. As of May 22, according to Newsweek, Trump’s golfing excursions have cost taxpayers $102 million, $12.7 million behind Barack Obama for his entire eight-year presidency.
Lest we’ve forgotten the corruption, metastasizing racism and bleating misogyny that surrounds this president — more than a dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, and one of rape. We’ve become numb to the vast scope of Trump’s misdeeds. And as New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg reminds us, “The Epstein case remains a living reminder of the depraved milieu from which our president sprang.” Pathetic.
