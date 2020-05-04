What would we all be doing if we saw the threat of nuclear war being as great as the COVID-19 threat, which it is by any rational and moral standard?

Maybe now, under shutdowns, we have time to think about this.

Since 1945, the United States has dangled the sword of nuclear armageddon over the world. If you had to give a name to that, what would it be? Terrorism, perhaps?

David Swanson, director of World Beyond War, recently gave an online lecture in which he presented a view familiar to very few Americans — he said that war is not inevitable. He named other things that were thought inevitable until they turned out not to be so: slavery, sexism, safety when you leave your house and join a crowd, and racism.

In all of these cases, something else was possible, though it was disputed by virtually everyone until it happened.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If we had fear proportionate to the real threat of nuclear war, we would quickly begin to see tremendous action to prevent it from happening. And the same for global heating. These now threaten humanity with greater destruction than COVID-19.

Neither nuclear war nor war itself are inevitable. They, and global warming, are human constructions, and human constructions can be changed.

John K. Stoner

Akron