I recently read that nuclear power is having a revival in Europe, Japan and the United States. The European Union has decided to classify nuclear energy as “green” or “climate-friendly.” Japan hopes to bring nine reactors fully on line this year. President Joe Biden recently announced $6 billion in aid for financially struggling nuclear power plants, such as California’s Diablo Canyon plant. Even U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a long-time critic or nuclear power, has changed her mind about that plant. West Virginia has repealed its ban on nuclear energy production. Wyoming is building its first nuclear power plant, which will employ advanced nuclear technology.

Next-generation modular nuclear plant designs have private investors and the government pouring billions into their development.

Governments and citizens seem to have realized it is almost impossible to meet climate “green” goals and energy needs without this source of generation. If we are all to have electric vehicles, we will need this power.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township