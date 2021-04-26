The Biden administration says it will heed science in clearing the air of atmospheric carbon dioxide, meaning reliance on energy experts like Columbia University and electricity providers like Duke Power, which state that zero carbon electricity cannot be achieved without nuclear and hydroelectric generation.

Some environmentalists agree, indicating that unreliable energy sources with fossil fuels as backup is not the best plan.

Currently, operating U.S. nuclear reactors (94) provide twice as much zero carbon emission electricity as all U.S. wind and solar combined.

To reach the goal of zero carbon electricity generation by 2035, utilities should reduce natural gas backup and focus on nuclear and hydroelectric. Additionally, they should focus on energy storage options now available (pumped-storage hydropower) or under development (rock or concrete thermal batteries and liquid-metal batteries) to make available stored renewable generated electricity when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining.

High-capacity storage using zero carbon nuclear energy for backup seems ideal.

Melvin “Pete” Snyder

West Donegal Township