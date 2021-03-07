The argument that the minimum wage cannot be raised is ridiculous. Obviously, jumping the wage from $7.25 to $15 overnight would hurt businesses, but claiming that a quick and steep hike is the only way to implement a raise is a bad-faith argument meant to end the discussion before it starts.

It shouldn’t be overnight, in my view. It should be gradual and tied to inflation.

Then there’s the argument, “Why should a burger flipper be paid as much as an emergency medical technician?” First off, I worked my behind off at McDonald’s, and I can tell you it’s not an easy job; those workers deserve a raise even if just for the condescension and abuse they have to endure.

Secondly, in what world does raising the minimum wage mean other jobs don’t get raises? A higher minimum wage is leverage for workers everywhere: “Hey, boss, why would I stay here at this skilled job when I can go work somewhere else and get paid the same?”

EMTs should be paid so much more, even without a discussion on the minimum wage — not to mention teachers and others doing incredibly valuable jobs. When everyone gets a raise, then everyone can spend more money at local businesses and build their local economies, thereby helping instead of hurting “mom and pop” stores.

Also, with all the extra money flowing through Pennsylvania, we might finally be able to fix those potholes! Just remember that a rising tide lifts all boats. We should raise the minimum wage because everyone deserves it.

Christopher DeWalt

Strasburg