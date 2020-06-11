The letter laying blame for police brutality on unions and Democrats has an air of logic, but on closer examination looks more like bluster and fluff (“Unions, Democrats deserve the blame,” June 4).

Those who look will find that Minneapolis police union leader Bob Kroll has been accused of making racist remarks. His actions and behaviors are on public record. But to suggest that such people and behavior are the natural product of unions (or even Democrats, and I’m far from a partisan for that party) is like blaming the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for drunken drivers.

Unions are kind of like people: They don’t do all good or all bad. But does the letter writer want to throw out union achievements like the 40-hour work week and workplace safety regulations, and go back to a world where corporate owners and profiteering tycoons face no countervailing power?

John K. Stoner

Akron