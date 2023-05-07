More shootings by children. Where is the National Rifle Association? Why isn’t the NRA promoting gun safety?

When a child brings a gun to school and shoots someone, why isn’t the NRA screaming about gun safety — telling parents to lock up their guns?

After every shooting involving children with a gun, the NRA should have a media blitz reminding adults to secure their guns.

No adults in a home where a child once gained access to a gun should be permitted to own a gun. Ever. Adults who don’t secure their guns from children should be charged with child endangerment, or more, if that gun is used in a crime by a child.

Gun safety begins at home.

Stephen J. Shaw

East Lampeter Township