Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a government agency or some other organization that would provide programs to support the Second Amendment and individuals’ rights to bear arms and provide a safety net for all our citizens?
Such programs would provide training on firearm safety for all gun owners and be located in communities throughout the country. Law enforcement officers could be trained in the use of their individual weapon as well as new law enforcement procedures, weapons and equipment.
How about a school program designed to protect our children? The program, to be effective, would engage community leaders and, of course, interested parents.
The organization would provide hunter safety courses as a prerequisite to obtain a hunting license and develop programs to provide training and certification for a person to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
Many gun owners consider shooting a sport, which includes myriad shooting disciplines for novices and world-class competitors. Women have, in increasing numbers, become interested in the use of firearms and competitive programs. Women can and do participate in all of these initiatives.
Wouldn’t is be nice to have a national program to oversee and provide assistance to schools, communities, affiliated clubs, ranges and businesses throughout the country? Well, you do, it’s an organization that does all of these things and doesn’t sell guns. It’s called the National Rifle Association.
Thomas G. Bertz
Manheim Township