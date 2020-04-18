Our fear and anxiety are rising as fast as the COVID-19 infection rate. And for good reason. We have now learned that our nation was, in my view, fatally unprepared to fight this epidemic. The need for medical facilities, personnel, supplies and testing is overwhelming.

We have seen the pictures of bodies lined up in refrigerated trucks while states compete for precious ventilators. Instead of redeploying military personnel, supplies and dollars, our president continues to push for a military budget — $738 billion in 2020 — that seemingly has no room for investment in research, strategies or programs to improve our health outcomes.

In spite of that staggering expenditure, we are not safe, nor will we be if we do not call on Congress to reprioritize our federal budget and appropriate more of our tax dollars for strengthening our health and safety net.

Our hope lies in Congress realigning our priorities toward a peace-based economy. As we have tragically learned, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is woefully underfunded; the needed personnel are not there. In addition, the State Department has been eviscerated; experts in negotiating diplomatic solutions have disappeared at the very time when their expertise in international cooperation is needed to fight COVID-19.

Please reach out to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sens. Pat Toomey and Robert Casey. Ask them to have the courage to radically change our budget to meet the needs of all of us who are now at grave risk.

Jane Cadwallader

Red Lion

York County