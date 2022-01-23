We are living in frightening times. Keeping up with national and local news can be overwhelming and depressing.

However, now is not the time to abandon our vigilance. We must continue to inform ourselves and be guardians of our democracy. There is so much at stake.

When I read of the local and national movement to ban books in our school libraries (“Book bans pick up speed here and in US,” Jan. 16 Sunday LNP), I have a visceral reaction. It frightens me, and it should frighten all of us.

Public education is the bedrock of a democratic society. Right now, a small minority of outspoken people are attending school board meetings to demand that certain books be removed from the school library. I doubt that some of these folks have even read the books they are calling for to be banned. They are offended by a particular sentence or reference.

In some places, they are winning. How can we let this happen? What repressive acts by a minority of citizens come next? When does it become too late to fight back? We don’t want to know when that time is. We must stay vigilant, contact our representatives at all levels of government and weigh in.

We must demand that elected officials defend the will of the majority. Yes, these are scary times. But we have the power in our hands. Let’s use it before it’s too late.

Diane Topakian

Chair

Lancaster County Democratic Committee