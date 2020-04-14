While it looks like the federal government will spend trillions of dollars to stabilize the economy, I would like our president and members of Congress to use this opportunity to move the economy away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energy sources.

Now is the time for our country to lead this effort and show the world that going green can be, in the words of “Hot, Flat, and Crowded” author Thomas Friedman, “geostrategic, capitalistic, economical, innovative and patriotic.”

Think of all the major industries that are holding out their hands for a bailout. Airlines come to mind. Automobiles. Construction. If their businesses have plummeted, they want assistance.

Why not attach some strings to the giveaway? Why not do something that can benefit all of us and not just big business?

1. How about pushing for zero-energy buildings that produce as much energy as they consume?

2. How about zero-waste manufacturing: design and build products using fewer raw materials and that can be disassembled and recycled?

3. How about creating a zero-energy grid: electrify everything, including forms of transportation, private and public?

4. And let’s do zero-emissions transportation. We’ve all heard about urban air quality improving as driving has diminished. Why can’t we keep it that way?

“Green” doesn’t have to mean elitist and liberal. As Friedman states, going green can also “drive innovation, spur new industries and enhance our security.” Now is the time.

Karen Wenger

Elizabethtown