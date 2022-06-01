Again, we mourn. This time, we mourn the senseless death of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers because of gun violence.

I am a veteran, health care provider, first responder — and a legal gun owner. I take my Second Amendment rights seriously, but accept that responsible ownership includes some limitations.

I do not live in fear that my Second Amendment rights are going to be taken away if sensible gun laws are enacted. The time is now for our representatives in Congress to do more to end gun violence by enacting meaningful background checks with a waiting period, enacting red flag laws and holding gun owners liable when they fail to maintain security of the weapons they own. I don’t know if these changes will make a big difference, but we must at least try to do something.

Unfortunately, if something isn’t done soon, we will have more individuals arming themselves in a false hope of protecting others and potentially contributing to even more senseless violence and death.

I have written to all my representatives and encourage each of you to do the same.

Richard “Doc” Canard

Lancaster