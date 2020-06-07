While the world attempts to reconcile daily with the multitude of uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, let’s not overlook the serious viral infection being spread by the White House. The team of White House conspirators — so-called political advisers — is, in my view, led by an unintelligent and racist president who has consistently delivered damaging partisan leadership to U.S. citizens that follows an agenda of hateful lies, shameful bigotry, juvenile name-calling and a sickening defiance of common sense.

President Donald Trump’s public oratory is laughable at times, defined by a limited vocabulary, reflecting an unfamiliarity with popular literature, and delivered with a gusto of boastful egotism. Note how he overuses the word “beautiful” when he’s unable to describe an event with a more meaningful adjective: “We had a beautiful meeting!” Meaning what?

Fortunately, on the horizon, there is a vaccine for this particular virus: Election Day, Nov. 3. As in 2016, I believe a majority of the U.S. population will cast its vote against Trump — but this time that majority will carry through to the electoral vote.

The mix in the Senate leadership will be reset, I believe, favoring the Democrats and ridding it of co-conspirator Mitch McConnell for his role in promoting this near-totalitarian administration.

And an ancillary benefit could very well be the replacement of the representative for the 11th Congressional District, Lloyd Smucker, whose GOP lapdog position in the House only characterizes his poor, gutless representation of Lancaster County and southern York County residents.

We can be hopeful.

Carl B. Bear

East Hempfield Township