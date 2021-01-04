It occurred to me the other day, driving past the Whole Foods parking lot, that there’s a simple (even modest) solution to the budget shortfalls plaguing our school system: charge people to drive across the city.

Some, you may argue, will not be able to afford it. For these folks, I propose designating an alternate, perhaps circuitous, but ultimately fee-less route. In the long run, it probably won’t have the same amenities, and its maintenance will undoubtedly decline, but do working class people really deserve the same quality roads as the rich? A few potholes may be the price of progress.

In time, perhaps the fee structure could expand, and specialized roads could address specialized needs. Soccer players may want their own roads. There may be others, real individuals, who don’t like stoplights or speed limits, for whom one-size-fits-all roads are obstacles to self-actualization. These folks may need their own roads too.

There may be some initial resistance, but I suspect that the beauty and efficiency of the marketplace will win over converts. Besides, given the additional revenue, the city could make Walnut a very attractive road indeed, with grab-and-go sushi and musical performances.

Or here’s another idea. Maybe we could just stop treating education as a commodity and start treating it as a public good. Maybe we could invest in all of our children and not just those who can afford boutique experiences. If it’s not good enough for everybody, it’s not good enough for anybody.

Erik Anderson

Lancaster