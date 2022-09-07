Manheim Township overcharging for the water systems is nothing new (“Manheim Twp. tapping fee questions linger,” Aug. 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I once received a notice from the sewer authority telling me that my bulk rate was going up from $55 to $65. Of course, at the time I was paying a $85 bulk rate.

I contacted the sewer authority and inquired about the letter and the fact that I was paying more than what they were charging for the bulk rate. I was told that’s the way Manheim Township wanted it.

Jon Heck

Manheim Township