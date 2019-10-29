To the author of the Oct. 15 letter “Bringing attention to other Trump news”: President Donald Trump didn’t block Chinese-made shipments to the U.S. out of some humanitarian stand. This was just another shot at China in his never-ending trade fiasco. Trump has never in his life done any type of humanitarian or charitable outreach, unless there is something he can gain from it. Take, for example, his charitable foundation that had to be shut down when it was investigated for its use as Trump’s personal “piggy bank.”
Then there’s the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico. Trump has continually tried to block aid to there. He gave them paper towels. What more could they want?
Trump turned his back on the Kurds, saying they didn’t provide us with help during World War II. Of course, I’m sure that his business interests in Turkey didn’t color that decision.
There has not been anything done during this administration that hasn’t been given the what’s-in-it-for-Donald test. Let’s not do the crocodile tears and indignation for the lack of accolades by the newspaper. If you want fiction about Trump just tune in to the Fox opinion channel.
Debra Phillips
Elizabethtown