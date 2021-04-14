To the attention of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and all his followers:

It seems that common sense is out the window. In the April 7 LNP | LancasterOnline, on Page 8, I read the sad article (“Man charged with assaulting infant”) of how a man was charged with assaulting a 4-week-old child after “he had inhaled marijuana earlier and could not properly judge the force he was applying.”

Then I looked across to Page 9 and read the article “Police: Man cites flight ‘from devil’ in crash.” Police said the man admitted to smoking marijuana before “crashing his vehicle into three utility poles, two mailboxes, a tree and another car.”

Where is the evidence that marijuana is safe for recreation? I can’t imagine this substance being “OK” for “fun.” Who had fun here?

It will be a sad and sorry situation in Pennsylvania if recreational marijuana is legalized. How can one say it has no harmful effects on society? Please wake up, Pennsylvania, and care for your citizens more than lining your pockets.

Kathy Smith

West Lampeter Township