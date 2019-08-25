The following is from a 10-page insert in the Sunday New York Times describing the “Dying gasp of a local newspaper.”
“A future without the front page: What happens when the presses stop rolling? Who will tell the stories of touchdowns scored, heroes honored and neighbors lost? And who will hold the mayors, police officers and school boards accountable? Local newspapers, starved for advertising and subscribers, are closing across America, leaving a void that the splintered threads of Facebook and Twitter may not be able to fill.”
LNP is not exempt from this trend — you may have noticed that some editions are quite thin and that there are far fewer inserts. I find it hard to imagine the loss of LNP, and it will not continue without our support. Start or continue your subscription — the costs are reasonable — and encourage local businesses to continue or increase their advertising.
I incidentally delight in the letters to the editor complaining of the liberal bias of LNP; they help me believe that the paper is not completely to the right. You conservatives are not interested in my analysis of the leaning of LNP, but in my view it is conservative.
I would be remiss if I did not compliment our reporters in Lancaster and around the world; too many have been killed and imprisoned. They make our news possible and, I suspect, are not paid their worth.
Francis (Bud) Rosch
Manheim Township