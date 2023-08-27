This is in response to the writer of the Aug. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “On divisiveness in United States.”

I just have one question: In what world was Donald Trump’s presidency a disaster, as this person stated?

Instead of just parroting a CNN talking point, I would like clarification. What was the disastrous part? The Middle East peace accords? No wars in Europe? Unemployment rates for women and minority groups that were either at or near all-time lows? A record economy and energy independence?

Hmm. Maybe it’s the law Trump signed that made cruelty to animals a federal felony? Or his signing of the Save Our Seas Act 2.0 to help clean up oceans? Or the law that provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal employees?

I’m just trying to figure out where disaster struck, and I am coming up empty-handed.

In contrast, we are currently and demonstrably witnessing the biggest disaster ever to occupy the White House, and it hasn’t even been four years. This senile excuse for a president made a mess out of the Afghanistan withdrawal that he can never live down; gave us a 40-year-high inflation rate of over 8%; crushed our energy independence; is working hard to tank 401(k) plans; sat on the beach while Hawaii faced disaster; and is doing absolutely nothing to control the border while fentanyl, criminals and terrorists cross.

It’s no wonder that the U.S. Department of Justice is attempting to jail this man’s main political opponent. How else would he ever be reelected?

Jennifer Wolny

Lititz