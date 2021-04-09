Regarding Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline article with the online headline “ ‘A turning point’: More than half of eligible Lancaster, Lebanon county educators vaccinated through state initiative”:

I am usually a “glass half full” person, but not on this one.

How is having about 56% of teachers being vaccinated worthy of celebration? It’s better than none, of course. But after months of some unions demanding shots, teachers were given an opportunity to essentially jump the line and have a private group vaccinate them without all the hassles of trying to find an appointment — and only about 56% have participated.

If herd immunity is 75% and we can only get 56%, then I believe we are in for a long and hard battle, and COVID-19 will be bubbling under the surface for the very long term. As it potentially adapts and creates new variants, this could be very dangerous.

You can applaud for the 56%, but remember that schools are where all our kids go, mix together and come back to our homes. So why is it that about 44% of teachers have not participated in the vaccination program?

Eric Godfrey

East Hempfield Township