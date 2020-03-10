Is today’s economy working for you? If so, was it effective in the three years prior to President Donald Trump? Did you know that most economic indicators were better under former President Barack Obama compared with today?
We’re experiencing slower job growth under Trump compared with Obama’s last three years. When adjusted for inflation, wages are weaker under Trump. The unemployment rate was reduced under both administrations. Business investments are down and so are manufacturing jobs.
The Obama administration accomplished a great deal considering it inherited an economic downturn from the Bush administration dubbed the Great Recession. Since that time, we’ve been in an 11-year economic recovery. So when you hear Trump say he inherited an economic mess, it’s just another lie.
The stock market has been good (until recently). Even the percentage rise in stocks has been similar in both administrations. But 80% to 90% of the stocks are held by the super rich. And many middle class and the poor don’t even own stocks.
Can we all agree there are still many people hurting financially? Forty percent of Americans cannot afford cash to cover a $400 emergency. Some people have to work at least two jobs. And who can live on a job paying $7.25 an hour? The cost of housing, health care and groceries has risen. Prescription drug prices are ridiculous.
Isn’t it time to put the trickle down economic theory in the ash heap of history? The wealth gap between the rich and everyone else continues to grow. Obviously, today’s economy is not working for all of us.
Susan Hewes-Mendez
Lancaster