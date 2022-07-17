On the Fourth of July, I heard Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” One of the lyrics is, “And I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free.” That lyric stayed with me as I pondered the situation in our country on this Independence Day.

The truth is, we are not free.

We are not free to attend a parade on Main Street without fear of being shot. We are not free to send our kids to school without fear of them being shot. We are not free to shop without fear of being shot.

We are hostages to our fear of an angry or mentally ill gunman opening fire on us. We are not, as Greenwood wrote, able to “know I’m free.” We are a country in which the next mass shooting could be in our town, supermarket or school.

Greenwood celebrates the men who died to keep us free. How many of those men would say that a country cowering from gun violence is what they died for? Do we “defend her still today” by continuing to live with the violence of people who use guns to kill their fellow Americans in mass shootings?

I love this country. I’m a veteran. I’m a patriot. I’m a Christian. I am a Democrat and proud of it all. I long for the day when I can feel that God is truly blessing the USA by bringing us peace and safety.

James Cox

New Holland