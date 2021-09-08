The Sept. 1 letter “No leadership shown by Biden” took President Joe Biden to task for reading from a list. At least he can read and had a list. Compare this, in my view, to the lying, cheating buffoon who last occupied the White House. President Donald Trump’s speeches seemed to be meandering monologues — if he really had any thoughts worth speaking.

Biden may be inept, but Trump is a crook. Small business owners throughout the country who backed Trump didn’t seem to know about the small business owners he stiffed in Atlantic City.

Trump lost the 2020 election and has continually tried to steal it back. He talked a mob of those even more clueless than he is into rioting on Jan. 6, while he sat above the fray. Trump wasn’t cheated — he’s the cheat! Those I consider to be “RINOs” (Representatives In Name Only) continue to back him.

Trump’s 2020 Doha agreement with the Taliban gave away Afghanistan, promising troop reductions without concessions from the Taliban. Biden could have backed out of it. So, in my view, we have Clueless and Clueless blaming each other.

We got sick of Trump’s tantrums and bizarre medical advice during a national emergency, so we elected Biden, who plagiarized a paper in law school. Are these people the best in a nation? The Republicans have become the personality cult of an old failure, and the Democrats want everybody to have someone else’s money.

We need hard work and honesty to achieve political and social stability, not wild swings from one party’s extremes to another. Polls show that many Americans want a commonsense centrist party. Fat chance of that happening.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township