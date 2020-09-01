I am amazed at the state legislators and members of the sports community who are seemingly ignoring all the scientific data and are so concerned about the value of playing sports — even during a deadly pandemic.

People are dying, yet the sports world and politicians apparently want to act like nothing is wrong with personal contact between athletes — their saliva, sweat, etc.

I believe there’s something morally wrong with people who advocate in favor of a dangerous situation for others, just for their own self-gratification and greed. That’s the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and NCAA for you: acting like selfish and greedy organizations.

Gov. Tom Wolf has no guts if he doesn’t stop this nonsense immediately and save children’s lives.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township