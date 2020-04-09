I have lived in Pennsylvania for almost 40 years, and I’ve seen the benefits of natural gas across Lancaster County. It took us from being a primarily agricultural community to a growing and vibrant county with more than 500,000 residents. From manufacturing, to home heating, to even agriculture, natural gas has helped our county grow for decades.

In this time of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, some businesses and residents across the county already are struggling to make ends meet, and now is absolutely the wrong time for our elected leaders in Harrisburg to try to enact a new severance tax on natural gas.

Gov. Tom Wolf has been fighting for this new tax ever since he took office. Our state Legislature has stood strong and denied him for over five years now. And in this time of crisis for so many people, I hope they will fight again and make sure Wolf doesn’t get his wish.

There are so many things for elected leaders to be focused on right now relating to the health and economic security of our residents. Enacting new taxes on natural gas in the middle of a pandemic should simply not be on the list of priorities.

Mary R. Fusco

East Hempfield Township