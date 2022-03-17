I would like to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for writing about John Choma, the man at the center of the “bail fight” articles published over the past few weeks. I appreciate the newspaper taking the time to give readers a glimpse into his life, especially in the days and weeks leading up to his death (“Who was man at heart of bail fight?” March 7).

I don’t believe, however, that the March 7 article should be the conclusion to this entire story. There is more to be said, especially in terms of John’s mental health status and overall well-being.

Part of the continued story should focus on John’s inability to secure permanent housing assistance in Lancaster County. It has been well-documented for years that funding for the homeless is a problem in Lancaster County. Fortunately, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported on Dec. 22, nearly $7 million in grant funding is expected to be available this spring to local organizations working to address homelessness (“Plan proposed for use of funds to aim homeless”). John’s homelessness only underscores the need for more funding like this.

Much of the continued story, however, should be an examination of all the missed opportunities there were to help John with his mental health problems. Readers should know that after John returned to Lancaster County last summer, there were at least a dozen people, agencies, institutions and organizations with which he interacted in some capacity. That includes hospitals, the police, ambulance services, the county assistance office, local pastors, the prison and judges.

In my view, not enough was done to identify the mental health problems John was dealing with. It was obvious to me that he needed treatment. One might assume that President Judge David Ashworth was implying that same thing when he wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline that John “acted in a manner and spoke about things that suggested he needed assistance in a number of areas.”

I’d like to think John’s death wasn’t in vain. The attention and discussion that LNP | LancasterOnline is generating help me to feel that maybe it wasn’t. Let us all realize that there are several lessons to learn from John Choma’s story.

Let us all be kinder and more helpful to one another. Rest in peace, John.

Steven News

East Donegal Township

Editor’s note: The Lancaster Crisis Intervention line, for those experiencing a mental health emergency that requires immediate attention, is 717-394-2631.