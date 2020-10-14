It doesn’t surprise me that incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker declined to participate in the Oct. 5 LNP Media Group/York Daily Record 11th Congressional District forum with Democratic candidate Sarah Hammond.

The votes needed for Smucker’s reelection are already locked in by his ossified supporters. Our democracy’s tradition of debate simply annoys Republican politicians who have enough dinosaurs backing them to ensure their success.

If Republicans get a full-blown authoritarian dictator into the White House, it seems they could eliminate the democratic process altogether.

And if President Donald Trump gets reelected, I believe he will continue his drive to that end, with debates and letters to the editor becoming a thing of the past.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon